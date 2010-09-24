PC Gamer US podcast 241 – Safeties Off

A man from Microsoft said some funny things about FPS players on PC earlier this week. Activision's CEO said some funnier things about independent developers .

In response, we grabbed our Important Red Telephone and rung up two developers from an independent studio developing a PC-exclusive shooter. John Gibson (President and, notably, a gun collector) and Alan Wilson (Vice President) from TripWire Interactive (creators of Killing Floor, Red Orchestra: Ostfront 41-45, and upcoming sequel Red Orchestra 2: Heroes of Stalingrad) join us to talk about the state of both scenes on the PC. We also check in on Chris' Civilization V binging and Evan's favorite mod.

Download, and hear us say words about games.

Want to subscribe to us on iTunes? Follow these instructions to add the podcast to iTunes manually:

In iTunes, go to to the advanced menu and select “Subscribe to podcast” and copy and paste this URL into the box: http://www.pcgamer.com/feed/rss2/?cat=29038

Push OK, and that's it! The podcast will now auto-download whenever an episode is released.