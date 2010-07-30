Popular

PC Gamer US podcast 233 – Brotoss

On today's podcast, Evan, Josh, Dan, and Erik recap the results of yesterday's office StarCraft 2 tournament and offer their first thoughts on the launch of the game, the campaign (spoiler-free, of course), and Blizzard's mostly issue-less worldwide launch of one of the biggest multiplayer games of all time. Yesterday's SC2 tourney champ, Tyler Nagata, senior editor at GamesRadar , also joins us.

At the end of today's episode we interview " HDStarcraft ," one of the prominent StarCraft 2 professional match broadcasters in the SC2 community. If we can encourage you to subscribe to one YouTube channel (after ours ), let it be HD's elegant, entertaining StarCraft commentary.

