PC Gamer US #256: The Sims 4

Let's face it: real life can get pretty boring. Bills, taxes, work. The Sims 4 wants to strip away all of the boring parts and make your sim life better. This month's cover story dives into what Maxis is adding for its next window into Sim life, from improved building tools to better Sim-to-Sim interaction, and how the game's traits and ambitions system will make your Sims more dynamic. We also go to Iceland to bring you the latest on EVE from Fanfest 2014, including the newest info on EVE: Valkyrie, the Oculus Rift-powered space sim from CCP. And if you buy the print version, you'll get a code that lets you play Smite as Zeus, the god of thunder.

Also inside: