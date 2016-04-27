PC Gamer UK podcast 007—PC gaming origin stories

With Andy at EVE Fanfest, and the rest of the team on a post-deadline come down, nobody’s played anything new. Instead, Sam, Phil and Tom dig into their PC gaming origins – revealing the gaming obsessions of their formative years. What mystery flight sim hijinks first sparked Tom’s interest in games? Did Phil really endure Command & Conquer on a Playstation 1? How did a Mario game introduce Sam to the delights of PC gaming? All that, plus controversial opinions about Dragon Age 2.

Grab Episode 007: An Intermission directly here. You can also subscribe on iTunes or keep up with new releases using our RSS feed.

This week: Samuel Roberts, Tom Senior, Phil Savage

The PC Gamer UK Podcast is a weekly podcast about PC gaming. Thoughts? Feedback? Requests? Get in touch at pcgamer@futurenet.com and use the subject line “Podcast”, or tweet us via the links above.