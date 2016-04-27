Popular

PC Gamer UK podcast 007—PC gaming origin stories

The team go back to the first PC games they ever played.

 

With Andy at EVE Fanfest, and the rest of the team on a post-deadline  come down, nobody’s played anything new. Instead, Sam, Phil and Tom dig  into their PC gaming origins – revealing the gaming obsessions of their  formative years. What mystery flight sim hijinks first sparked Tom’s  interest in games? Did Phil really endure Command & Conquer on a  Playstation 1? How did a Mario game introduce Sam to the delights of PC  gaming? All that, plus controversial opinions about Dragon Age 2.

Grab Episode 007: An Intermission directly here. You can also subscribe on iTunes or keep up with new releases using our RSS feed

This week: Samuel Roberts, Tom Senior, Phil Savage

The PC Gamer UK Podcast is a weekly podcast about PC gaming. Thoughts? Feedback? Requests? Get in touch at pcgamer@futurenet.com and use the subject line “Podcast”, or tweet us via the links above.

