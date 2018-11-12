Popular

PC Gamer UK Podcast 68: Selfies With Mothman

Fallout 76, Return of the Obra Dinn, GRIS, and Hitman 2 discussed.

Sheepishly, the UK team returns to the podcast studio after a three month hiatus. Er… sorry about that. To make up for it, we talk through a selection of new and recent releases, all while trying to remember how you a) do a podcast, b) speak in full, comprehensible sentences, c) tell a joke without lampshading it first.

Discussed: Hitman 2, Forza Horizon 4, Return of the Obra Dinn, GRIS, Megaquarium, Fallout 76

Listen to Episode 68: Selfies With Mothman here. You can also subscribe on iTunes or keep up with new releases using our RSS feed

Starring: Samuel Roberts, Phil Savage, Philippa Warr

The PC Gamer UK Podcast is a weekly podcast about PC gaming. Thoughts? Feedback? Requests? Tweet us @PCGamerPod, or email letters@pcgamer.com. This week’s music is from Return of the Obra Dinn.

Samuel Roberts

Former PC Gamer EIC Samuel has been writing about games since he was 18. He's a generalist, because life is surely about playing as many games as possible before you're put in the cold ground.
