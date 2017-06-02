Popular

PC Gamer UK Podcast 45: Tokyo 42, Rime, Vanquish

By

Beware of Johnny Long-Arms.

This week, the PC Gamer team discusses a plethora of smaller games, from Tokyo 42 to Rime. One might call it a smorgasbord. Not us, though – partly because it’s a rubbish metaphor, but mostly because we doubt Little Nightmares would be appetising. Also, we discuss what games we’d smush together into a much better game, and inevitably Dragon Age 2 is mentioned.

Download: Episode 45: Johnny Long-Arms. You can also subscribe on iTunes or keep up with new releases using our RSS feed.  

Discussed: Tokyo 42, Danger Zone, Perception, Rime, Vanquish 

This week: Samuel Roberts, Phil Savage, Andy Kelly

The PC Gamer UK Podcast is a weekly podcast about PC gaming. Thoughts? Feedback? Requests? Tweet us @PCGamerPod.

This week’s music is from What Remains of Edith Finch.

See comments