PC Gamer UK Podcast 43: Prey, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds

Samuel, Andy and Phil return from a podcast break to discuss the latest PC games, and to impart their years of collective wisdom on the best sausages you can buy in Waitrose. (Other sausages are available.) We also answer your questions, offer varying opinions on Prey, and find out whether PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS is better than its name. Farewell, sausage.
Discussed: PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS, Prey, Little Nightmares, Forza Horizon 3: Hot Wheels
