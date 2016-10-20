PC Gamer UK Podcast 027: Battlefield 1, Halo Wars 2, Thumper

Podcasting: that magical medium where the gulf between recording and publishing can leave your Red Dead Redemption 2 hot takes looking old and soggy. Our out of date speculation aside, this episode features oven fresh opinions on a variety of new games, as well as a brief insight into how we deal with the internet being angry at our list features.

Episode 27: A goblin man grabbed me and I was furious

Discussed: Thumper, Battlefield 1, Halo Wars 2, Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration Pack

This week: Samuel Roberts , Tom Senior , Phil Savage

This week’s music is from Tomb Raider.