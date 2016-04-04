PC Gamer UK Podcast 004: Hyper Light Drifter, DOOM

Squawked from the gnarled beak of the ancient crow priest. Snarled from the dead lips of the demonic hell beast. Painted on the bow of your upgradable boat. Spoken from a door you're still two hearts from opening. Echoed within the monotonous buzz of industrial power tools. It's a taunt, no, an instruction: "git gud".

Grab Episode 004: The Temerity To Git Gud directly here. You can also subscribe on iTunes or keep up with new releases using our RSS feed.

Discussed: Hyper Light Drifter, DOOM, You Must Build A Boat, Stardew Valley, The Division, Steam shame, drilling.

This week: Samuel Roberts, Phil Savage, Andy Kelly, a drill.

The PC Gamer UK Podcast is a weekly podcast about PC gaming. Thoughts? Feedback? Requests? Get in touch at pcgamer@futurenet.com and use the subject line “Podcast”, or tweet us via the links above.

Music this week from BioShock. Because drills.