Amazing builds from PC Gamer UK's Minecraft server
Earlier this year, PC Gamer UK's Minecraft server rebooted – providing a fresh new canvas for our creative community. Already it's been filled with a wealth of amazing projects. From decadent mansions to complex secrets – there's something here for everyone.
Across the next few slides, you can see a selection of community creations. If you want to get involved, you can visit the server in-game by connecting to 85.236.100.145:26665. Alternatively, visit the PCG UK Minecraft community site for more details.
The skybound spawn point is watched over by towering statues depicting the server's mod and admin teams. Their omnipresent gaze isn't the only thing you'll find. Throughout the spawn area, you can uncover a selection of secret rooms and easter eggs.
Here, courtesy of 'grumpyjones' is one of the most impressive parts of the server. It's a map of the new world, constructed entirely from smaller maps – a process that required physically (okay, virtually) going to every single part of the world. According to 'grumpyjones', it took a whole month to create.
Community member 'pattym' has created an intricate town full of roads and buildings. The ultimate plan is to fill it full of villagers. For now, it's a picturesque slice of rural construction.
Here's the same village, as seen from a nearby windmill. Not pictured: the fenced off pens crammed full of sheep, pigs, cows and horses.
This amazing (and patriotic) mansion was created by 'DigForRedstone'. True to name, all the doors are rigged up to switches – giving easy entry through its many wings and rooms.
As I'm being shown around another build, my eye is caught by this amazing cathedral. At least, it catches a part of it. The building, created by 'RadioThax', is so absurdly big that the game struggles to fully render it.
I'm not sure who created this cliff-side building, but I thought it looked neat and so took a screenshot.
If you're reading this, mystery builder, I am a big fan of your staircase.
The eerie atmosphere of this haunted house – created by 'Ratpackin' – isn't purely conveyed through huge, gloomy rooms. My tour guide briefly disappears, and soon after, I'm treated to a creepy tune from a series of redstone-wired music blocks.
Roads lead out from the server's spawn point, and between each of the main attractions. The network itself is a painstaking achievement, but the highpoint is this impressive and seemingly endless suspension bridge.
"The parabola was quite hard to work out," says its creator, 'grumpyjones', who is also a master of understatement.
"That's all well and good," you're probably thinking, "but where the hell is the Dalek." It's true, as a custom server, it is essential that our world have a Dalek. Not having a Dalek would be in breach of Minecraft's EULA – at least, I assume it is, having not actually read Minecraft's EULA.