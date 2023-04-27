PC Gamer UK June issue on sale now: Diablo 4

This month PC Gamer journeys into hell to go hands-on with the much-anticipated AAA action RPG Diablo 4 (opens in new tab). Diablo is the mother of all action RPGs, so its return with a really mature, darker new vibe and look promises to be one of the PC gaming events of the year. We’ve played the game, got exclusive developer access and commentary, and across not just one but two huge features, one on Diablo 4 and the other on the complete history of Diablo as a series, this issue shows just why we’re worshipping at the altar of Diablo once more. This issue’s cover features truly are wickedly good.

We journey to hell and back in our Diablo 4 cover feature this month to deliver you the most authoritative preview available. (Image credit: Future)

It’s not just Diablo 4 we’re looking forward to either this issue, with a host of awesome previews to get stuck into, including the exciting new MMORPG Wayfinder, explosive Warhammer 40,000 boomer shooter Boltgun, gorgeous first-person survival horror slash-‘em-up Mortal Sin, fantasy co-op sandbox RPG Wartales, beautiful adventure game Dordogne and the pulse-quickening motorbike racing game TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 3.

In addition to our lead Diablo 4 feature, we've also got a huge Diablo history feature, too, which charts the entire story of the series with exclusive commentary from Blizzard's own Diablo historian. (Image credit: Future)

This issue is absolutely jam-packed with the latest PC gaming reviews as well, with us candidly telling you which games are hot, and which are very much not. We’ve got authoritative verdicts on new space-based RPG shooter-looter Everspace 2, the Lovecraftian nightmare that is Dreams in the Witch House, the zombie-stuffed remake of Resident Evil 4, the dark fishing survival game Dredge, the visually impressive action-adventure game Clash: Artifacts of Chaos, gorgeous puzzle adventure game Tchia, World War I military strategy game The Great War: Western Front and the Destiny 2: Lightfall expansion.

Hunt: Showdown is an online shooter that is going from strength to strength, as our explosive feature on it this month shows. (Image credit: Future)

All that plus an awesome feature on Hunt: Showdown, the high-stakes, tactical PvPvE first-person shooter that is going from strength to strength, a group mega test on the best PC gaming speaker systems you can buy today, a fantastic retrospective on the ambitious but flawed action-adventure game Outcast, the dramatic conclusion of our Prey by Proxy diary series, which is one man's attempt to play Prey without directly killing anything, a detailed update on co-op online shooter Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, a comprehensive guide to the best mods for early access survival game Sons of the Forest, a love letter to innocuous settings in horror games, and much more too.

Looking to upgrade your PC's audio? Well, we've tested 6 of the very best gaming speakers and soundbars on the market today. (Image credit: Future)

Enjoy the issue!

Our wickedly good, exclusive subscriber cover this month. (Image credit: Future)

