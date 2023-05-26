PC Gamer UK July issue on sale now: Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin

This month we get world exclusive access to Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin, the incredibly epic new RTS from Frontier. For our authoritative cover feature, we get tons of never before seen game images, plenty of juicy faction details, as well as in-depth commentary from the game's developers about how the studio is delivering a bloody, authentic, character-driven gaming experience that looks set to take the RTS genre to new heights. Realms of Ruin truly looks like a game to watch!

In addition to our lead cover feature, we've also got two more great features in this issue, including the ultimate history of Star Wars PC games and a look back at the most controversial PC games ever to be released. From Doom to Cyberpunk 2077, there's been plenty of games that have generated serious controversy and scandal, and this feature reveals a selection of the worst offenders.

We look forward to plenty of other games on top of Realms of Ruin this issue, too. Foremost among these previews is the cult-classic-in-the-making, procedurally generated detect-'em-up Shadows of Doubt. Imagine an endless Deus Ex-like detective experience with a sci-fi noir aesthetic where you discover and solve crimes in a city sandbox – yes, Shadows of Doubt really looks like it is going to be something special. In addition, we also preview new boomer shooter Hyperviolent, the '80s squad-based tactical combat simulator Jagged Alliance 3, art house puzzler Humanity, and a slew of exciting new titles such as WrestleQuest, Slay the Princess and Kriegsfront Tactics. It's a stacked issue!

And then there are this month's reviews, which are led by Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, the exciting and expansive new lightsaber swinger from Respawn Games. Further, we give official PC Gamer verdicts on Terra Nil, The Last of Us: Part 1, Ravenbound, Minecraft Legends, Dead Island 2, Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened and Age of Wonders 4.

All that plus a comprehensive group test of six of the newest and most powerful gaming laptops on the market, the first part of a brilliant new diary playing XCOM 2, a time-rewinding reinstall of the 2008 remake of Prince of Persia, an interesting tale recounting arguably the most important week in PC gaming history, a comprehensive list of the best games to play right now, spicy opinions on the biggest PC gaming news stories, a special report into the culture war between pre-built and custom built rig PC gamers, and a detailed guide showing you how to be a pro when playing Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. And, that’s far from all, either.

Enjoy the issue!

