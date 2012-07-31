PC Gamer UK issue 243 is totally warsome. And you can buy it tomorrow!

WARSOME! Sorry about that. Seriously though, PC Gamer issue 243 is an absolute monster. Some might say it's WARSOME. Sorry.

We've got the scoop on the latest from creators of World of Tanks. It's packed with planes and ratatatatatat. And it'll interact with Wargaming.net's last game in intriguing ways. It's WARSOME, basically. As are our remarkably generous free gifts: access to the World of Warplanes beta along with free tanks, gold, and and premium access for the first game.

Then there's our exclusive Borderlands story. We like guns as much as the next man. And seeing as we work in an office of PC gamers, the next man LOVES guns. Borderlands 2 is set to revamp the previous game's narrative shortcomings and provide a better experience for PC gamers. We approve and we've played a lot of it. Read all about it etc.!

Starcraft II. Whether you're a player, spectator or hater it's redefining e-sports one patch at a time. Rich travelled to the MLG Spring Championship and talked to the pros. Them he wrote a bundle of wonderful words all about them. They're in the mag too.

You want more? How about ARMA 3, Tomb Raider, Carrier Command, Dishonored, Planetside 2, DOTA 2, Splinter Cell: Blacklist and Need for Speed: Most Wanted previews?

Then there's what publishers describe as the "bread and butter" of games journalism: reviews. The Secret World, Krater, Ys: Origin, Sought, Tiny & Big, Ghost Recon: Future Soldier, Magic the Gathering 2012, Penny Arcade On the Rain-Slick Precipice 2, SpellForce 2: Faith in Destiny, Spec Ops: The Line, Lego Batman 2: Quantum Conundrum, Dungeonbowl, Out of the Park Baseball 13, Battlefield 3: Close Quarters, Adventures of Shuggy, The Walking Dead Episode 2, Agricultural Simulator: Historical Farming and The Journey Down are all rated.

Of course, all regulars are present and correct too. Bask in the celebration of PC gaming goodness.

Issue 243 will be available in shops tomorrow. You can also buy it online, download it via Zinio or check out the Apple Newsstand edition. And if you're the classy type who would rather the issue to arrive at your door early with exclusive covers, subscribe!