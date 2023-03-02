PC Gamer UK April issue on sale now: Warframe: The Duviri Paradox

This month we celebrate the epic action RPG MMO Warframe with not only an incredible feature on its all-new dimension-jumping, roguelike expansion, The Duviri Paradox, but also with another huge feature on the full history of the game, which marks its 10-year anniversary this year. We’ve got 16 whole pages of Warframe goodness locked and loaded with exclusive dev commentary, screenshots and everything you need to know about jumping into its wild online world today.
Meanwhile, over in previews land we’ve got a superb selection of games to get hyped for, with authoritative early looks at soul-stealing explore-‘em-up, Tchia, as well as Inkulinati, King of the Castle, Havendock and Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened. We’ve also got an exciting preview of Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew, a stealth strategy game set during the Golden Age of Piracy where gamers get to assemble and command an undead pirate crew. Shiver me timbers!
Setting sail on the good ship Review, meanwhile, is another undead horror in the form of Dead Space, with the much-anticipated remake getting a full PC Gamer verdict. We’ve also got reviews of the new Persona 3 Portable PC port, One Piece Odyssey, Colossal Cave, Forspoken, Mahokenshi, Power Chord, Aquatico and Season: A letter to the future. Plus our glowing review of Pizza Tower, which sees you play as a portly Italian chef as he fights his way through a skyscraper made of, well, pizza. Yes, you heard it right. This cheesy adventure is definitely not to be missed!
All that plus a definitive guide to the best new mods for Cyberpunk 2077, a deep dive into the importance of a good shooting range in first person shooters, a detailed roundup of the best compact mechanical keyboards on the market, the first instalment of a unique Prey playthrough whereby enemies cannot be killed directly, an analysis of Lost Ark’s The Witcher crossover and a retrospective review of The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings. And that’s far from all in this issue, either.
