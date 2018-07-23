PC Gamer requires freelance hardware writers

As we expand our hardware coverage on PC Gamer, we'd love to find a few reliable, experienced freelance contributors who know a lot about one or more hardware components. If you're disconcertingly familiar with mice, keyboards, GPUs, gaming displays, laptops, or other categories of gaming stuff, we'd love to consider you.

This is a paid freelance gig, not a full-time position (although there's one of those right here). However, we tend to count on specialists to handle categories of coverage for us—if you can write killer copy about keyboards, you could end up being PC Gamer's dedicated Keyboard Person, writing a dozen or more articles a year.

Ideally you're based in North America or the UK (to make it easier for us to send products to your doorstep). We're particularly interested in reviewers—folks who can take a product and evaluate its design and performance relative to other products in the category.

Requirements

Professional writing experience. You should have some writing samples that illustrate you can write about hardware or tech. Can you make clockspeeds and mechanical keyboard switches interesting to people who don't care about them?

You should have some writing samples that illustrate you can write about hardware or tech. Can you make clockspeeds and mechanical keyboard switches interesting to people who don't care about them? Technical know-how . You don't need a computer engineering degree, but we'd expect our contributors to have excellent knowledge on the components they're covering.

. You don't need a computer engineering degree, but we'd expect our contributors to have excellent knowledge on the components they're covering. Reliability. Can you work independently, anticipate the needs of our readers, and hit every deadline?

Questions? Talk with us in the comments, or see what other folks have had answered below.