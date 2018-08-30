We're hiring: be PC Gamer's next hardware editor

We're looking for a staff editor to join our hardware team. If you have great writing and editing skills and an interest in PC hardware, we'd love to hear from you.

The job

As hardware editor you'll be responsible for researching, writing, and editing content on PC hardware technology subjects for both PCGamer.com’s hardware channel along with monthly contributions to Maximum PC magazine. You'll also manage freelancers and edit everything from daily news to long-form features and buying guides, so strong copy-editing skills and editorial voice are a must. This is a full-time position, either based in our office in Bath, UK, our office in New York, NY, or remote.

You’ll cover a wide range of subjects from graphics cards, laptops, and headsets to current hardware trends, how-to explainers, and more. You’ll produce lively, well-structured and well-researched copy, liaising with editors to ensure you create high-quality content that meets the needs of the readers. You'll generate in-depth buyer’s guides relating to choosing the best products, reviews of products, hardware guides and video guides.

You should have a background that includes fantastic writing and editing skills, and be someone who appreciates equally the craftsmanship that goes into making a magazine and the fast-paced job of writing for the web. You’ll be able to compose knowledgeable copy and be confident explaining complex subjects so that they're clear and easily understood. You’ll be a team player and have great time-management skills.

Ideally you'll have familiarity with and enthusiasm for the hardware space, in particular PC components and peripherals, but we value your writing and editing skills above this subject matter expertise.

If you don't already read PC Gamer's hardware channel, have a look at the stories we produce on pcgamer.com/hardware.

Key role responsibilities

Deliver quality, relevant and well-written copy to set deadlines as directed by the team editor and/or other senior editorial staff

Understand and deliver on readers’ needs

Take responsibility for managing your own workload, liaising with editors in order to meet all your deadlines

Generate appropriate feature/reviews leads and ideas

Collaborate with the art team to ensure your articles look great and are coherently presented

Develop and maintain productive industry, PR and commercial relationships

Be responsible for and deliver any administrative tasks set by senior staff

Contribute social media content to an agreed schedule

Record video-based content as and when directed by the Group Content Manager or other senior editorial staff

Attend events when required

Under the direction of the Group Editor-in-Chief, all editorial staff may be asked to work on any of the creative output of the Group. The workload will be measured and sensible.

Apply

If you want a chance to write across online and print, we'd love to hear from you. To apply, please submit your CV and a fantastic covering letter telling us why you'd be a great fit for the role.

Apply here

Note: while the application says based in New York, remote work (during US hours) is also possible.

Future is committed to building an inclusive environment for people of all backgrounds and everyone is encouraged to apply. Future is an Equal Opportunity Employer and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, religion, disability, national origin, protected veteran status, age, or any other status protected by applicable national, federal, state, or local law.