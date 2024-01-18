PC Gamer Chat Log Episode 44: To tutorial or not tutorial?

RSS Feed | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Direct download

Greetings PC gamers, welcome back to the PC Gamer Chat Log podcast! If you've never listened before: Hey! Welcome! This is a podcast where myself (Mollie Taylor) and my co-host Lauren Morton talk all things PC gaming, sometimes with other members of our team. If you're a regular listener: Hey! Thanks for coming back, we appreciate ya always.

First of all, how the hell are we halfway through January? Time is a construct, etcetera etcetera. Secondly, how do y'all feel about tutorials? Do you love 'em, hate 'em, are you a textbox skipper or someone who diligently studies all of a game's systems before you dive in? That's the kind of stuff we'll be talking about this week, along with Staff Writer Harvey Randall.

We'll be finishing around in our brain for some of our favourite tutorials, and ones that almost made us stop playing the game altogether. We'll also be talking about some of the things we prefer in our tutorials, and why the platformer genre is usually the one with the coolest learning tools.

As always, Lauren and I have our weekly pre-episode catchup. Check out what we've been playing, the games we're really jiving with at the moment and what's on our todo list for the coming weeks.

We'd love to hear your tutorial thoughts, too! If you head over to our PC Gamer forums we'll have a thread set up all about this week's episode where you can contribute the discussion and have a chat with us about the whole thing.

You can check out the PC Gamer Chat Log podcast on a whole bunch of podcast platforms:

Apple Podcasts Spotify Google Podcasts Stitcher Castbox Amazon Music iHeartRadio Podcast Addict And more!

If you prefer some faces to go with your voices, you can also check out the podcast over on YouTube:

Don't forget to check us out over on the PC Gamer forums, too! We'll be checking in every week to see what you lovely lot have to say about each week's episode, and joining in the discussion ourselves.