PC Gamer Chat Log Episode 22: Jamming to videogame tunes

What's up gamers? Welcome to this week's episode of the PC Gamer Chat Log podcast! Did you video podcast watchers notice our brand-new look in last week's episode? We've gone a little colourful, I hope you like it! Anyway, grab your headphones and put together your ultimate videogame music playlist. But don't play it yet! First, listen to our episode all about our own love for all things videogame music.

This week, we've brought along Weekend Editor Jody Macgregor. He may be a games journalist now, but Jody actually started out writing for music magazines. It makes him the perfect podcast guest this week, bringing the knowledge from both sides with some real neat facts about the evolution of music in games.

We all have a chat about some of our all-time favourite soundtracks, from JRPGs to games that have done some utterly rad stuff with adaptive tracks. Jody and I talk about how much racing games in the 2000s continue to influence our music taste today and spend way too long talking about all the cool radio stations in games like Grand Theft Auto and Saints Row. Everyone has a favourite station they'll fiercely defend, even if it's a station that usually plays music we hate. Drop your own favourite videogame radio station so I can judge if for some bizarre reason it isn't K-Rose in GTA San Andreas.

As always, check in with me and Lauren at the beginning of the podcast for our weekly catchup. After a sleepy few gaming weeks for both of us, we've been busy bees this week! I played more than one game! Lauren sort of played games! It's truly been a period of growth for both of us.

