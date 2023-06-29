PC Gamer Chat Log Episode 18: Our gaming graveyard

RSS Feed | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Direct download

Welcome back to another episode of the PC Gamer Chat Log Podcast, gamers. It's time to put on our mourning outfits and visit our gaming graveyard of half-finished and barely-touched titles that linger in our Steam libraries, shaming us for our lack of commitment.

We've all done it, though. Excitedly booted up a game, put a handful of hours into it. Then, perhaps a game we were more excited for comes along. Or maybe life got in the way a bit, and we forget videogames exist for a while. By the time we try and come back to it, we've long lost any motivation to play it or any understanding of what the hell we were doing there in the first place. It's a real shame!

There are a ton of reasons for not finishing a game, and Lauren and I take a bit of time to talk about our own personal ones. Which games did we try super hard to finish, only to fall at the final hurdle more than a few times? Which games did we straight-up rage quit, never to boot them up again out of sheer frustration? Which series have we bought in bulk only to never even install a single game from it? We'll be confessing all our gaming sins in this episode. If you've got any unfinished games haunting your libraries too, let us know. Make us feel better about our transgressions.

As always, come and join us before we get stuck into the main topic to see what we've been up to this week. Lauren and I share the games we've been playing—some of which may, uh, not be on PC—and other random snippets of our life in the last seven days. Hopefully, your week has been more interesting and less intensely hot than our own.

