The major games still due in 2022, including a few potential dark horses

November and December are the prime reminiscing months, a time to give out GOTY awards and think about what the past year meant for PC gaming. They're also when we start looking more closely at the next year, namely at whichever huge game got delayed into it. This year, that's Starfield, a pretty huge game.

None of that stops new games from releasing in late fall and early winter, though, and there are some potential bangers still on the 2022 release calendar. I think three of them in particular could turn out to be bigger than the gaming scene as a whole realizes right now:

Marvel's Midnight Suns is weird, but in a compelling way. That's what I thought when I played a bit of it earlier this year, and I wasn't sure others would agree, but now I'm feeling validated—Fraser called it "unusual," but said he's "loving" it. I could be pretty big if it manages to attract both Marvel-likers who wouldn't normally be into a Firaxis tactics game and Firaxis-likers who wouldn't normally be into a Marvel game.

Those games stick out the most to me, but they're hardly the only games left to be curious about in 2022. Warhammer 40,000: Darktide could turn out to be one of our favorite games this year, at least once we get through this long beta period. And if the holidays get you in the mood for space horror (don't they always?), you'll want to note that the Dead Space creator's new mutant gore crawler is out in December. Below are all the big PC games releasing before the year's end:

(opens in new tab) Evil West (opens in new tab) | November 22

This singleplayer and co-op shooter from the studio behind the Shadow Warrior reboots sounds like it was designed by Mad Lib: The setting? Old west. The enemy? Vampiric hordes. Your weapon? Lightning punches.

(opens in new tab) Warhammer 40,000: Darktide (opens in new tab) | November 30

You can play the Vermintide studio's new Left 4 Dead-ish co-op shooter early if you preorder, but the beta isn't the full game. The parts of it we have been able to play have been a lot of fun, though—here are our thoughts so far (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Marvel's Midnight Suns (opens in new tab) | December 2

I hope someone who's read nothing about the XCOM developer's new Marvel game plays it, just so I can read their reaction. If you want to know what you're getting into—it is not just superhero XCOM, far from it—check out our latest impressions (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) The Callisto Protocol (opens in new tab) | December 2

This new game from one of Dead Space's creators is so much like Dead Space I started confusing it with the Dead Space remake after previewing both. It's even more brutal and gory (opens in new tab) than that classic, though.



(opens in new tab) Ixion (opens in new tab) | December 7

A space station colony builder that kicks off with the moon being blown up (opens in new tab). Could be a good one to get wrapped up in over the holidays, replacing nighttime sugar-plum visions with hull breach repair and power management.

(opens in new tab) Choo-Choo Charles (opens in new tab) | December 9

This train engine is here to choo-choo and chase you around with his horrible spider legs and sharp-toothed grin, and he's all out of choo. We interviewed the creator (opens in new tab)of this horror game after it got a ton of attention in 2021.

(opens in new tab) High on Life (opens in new tab) |December 13

The guns talk, and they sound kind of like Rick and Morty characters, since this game comes from Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland. Will it be annoying to have our guns yapping at us? Maybe, but it might be funny and the shooting actually looks pretty fun.

(opens in new tab) The Settlers (opens in new tab) | December 31

This reboot of a classic '90s RTS series was delayed multiple times, but will release just in time to still be considered a 2022 game. Chris played it earlier (opens in new tab) this year—when we thought it would release in March—and had a good time.

