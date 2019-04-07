Pathway, the pulpy tomb-raiding tactics game, is out in just 4 days

Mash together XCOM, Tomb Raider, Indiana Jones and Wargroove and you'd probably get something that looks like Pathway, a pixel art turn-based tactics game about pinching treasure from Nazis. Publisher Chucklefish—which developed Wargroove—has announced a release date, and it's sooner than I expected. It'll launch on April 11, which is in just four days.

It has five campaigns of varying difficulties, and each of them is partly procedurally-generated. Your aim is to take control of powerful artifacts across the deserts of North Africa before Nazi forces do, and as you move from point-to-point you'll encounter story events, of which there are more than 400. You'll have tough choices to make, loot to grab, and enemies to battle in turn-based combat.

That combat will see you crouch behind cover and make use of your squad's abilities. There are 16 characters to unlock, each with their own strengths, weaknesses and quirks: you'll have a melee expert, Brunhilda, and Jackson, a marksman with a rifle, for example.

It's part-RPG, so you'll have lots of chances to level up your characters. When you fail, you'll carry progress over to your next run, so your squad will always be improving.

If you want to find out more about it, Jody spoke to the devs at German studio Robotality last year.

Pathway's Steam page is here, and the GOG page is here.