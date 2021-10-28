Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous gets first big patch

(Image credit: Owlcat Games)

Hefty big boy of the retro CRPG genre, Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous has just hit version 1.1 following several smaller patches since its release in September. Highlights of this update include improved mounted combat in turn-based mode, better performance and visuals in several locations, fixes for reactivity to choices "such as some NPCs appearing where they should not be", and better visuals for some NPCs. There are also changes to crusade management, including an option to control armies from the throne room instead of having to walk out of the city every time like a chump.

The update is a 14.2GB download on Steam and players on other platforms are reporting it's even bigger for them, so obviously a fair bit is included. Hopping in for a quick look, I noticed units in my crusade look quite different, making them easier to tell apart at a glance, and there's a quill icon marking scrolls in my inventory that have spells I can learn, which is a blessing. The full patch notes are a long read, but here are a few of the more amusing ones.

Daeran liked to stand on your bed after sex. Now he'll assume a more comfortable position

Primal Treant would sometimes say the lines of your companions, including those not present in the group. That was creepy and was fixed

Candles no longer continue floating in the air after Daeran's bath is gone from Commander's bedroom

Removed excessive minotaurs in Colyphyr Mines

Venture-Captain Gristoff during the Fleshmarkets battle could freak out and start killing demons who were important for the plot. Fixed, but not retroactively. If you already encountered this issue, you will need to load an earlier save

Sometimes, when Commander went to Greengates with Arueshalae during the quest Demon's Heresy, the location was empty - fixed. We brought all the demons back

Fixed Glorious Beard visuals

Beer Elemental portrait added

