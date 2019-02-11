Paradox may be teasing a new Vampire: The Masquerade game with a dating app ARG

There's a new dating app that appears to take the term 'thirsty' quite literally. It's called Tender, a "soulmate algorithm", and seeing as how its powered by Paradox Interactive (you can even sign in with an existing Paradox account) it's probably not really trying to set you up on a date. Considering the rather bloody nature of the app's announcement video, the fact that it asks your blood type before inviting you to match with sick people near you, and that Paradox owns White Wolf Publishing (which filed an interesting trademark just last year), this smells a lot like an ARG for a new Vampire: The Masquerade game. Maybe.

It's been a long while since Vampire: The Masquerade—Bloodlines arrived in 2004, which we consider one of the greatest RPGs of all time, and fans are still hungry for another game. Paradox Interactive bought White Wolf 'and all properties' from CCP back in 2015, and a tweet from Paradox's VP of Acquisition & Portfolio Strategy at the time suggested giving it 'fresh blood'. So, yeah, this could be definitely be the beginnings of an announcement for a new RPG in the Vampire series.

The Tender app asks you to describe yourself (angry, sad, hysterical, numb) and gives you a choice of images that best describe you (blood splatters, maggots, an evil clown), and asks your interests, which include choices like video games, fashion, traveling, sports, dogs, murderers, witchcraft, thanatology, and so on. There are also a few 'quests' available to level up your profile, and it sounds like there will be more to come.

PC Gamer also received emails suggesting secret codes are being embedded into certain videos, partially-redacted memos from the fictional CEO of Tender have been leaked, and an investigative website is distributing clues about Tender as well. I'm not much of a sleuth, but maybe you'll be able to crack the case.