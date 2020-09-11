Panzer Dragoon: Remake is coming to PC soon, and if that sounds oddly familiar, you might be thinking back to October 2019, when it was expected to arrive on Steam "this winter." I'm not sure what happened after that, but what didn't happen is the launch of the game. It did launch on the Nintendo Switch back in March, though, and today Sega recommitted to upcoming launches on Steam and GOG.

Panzer Dragoon: Remake will be soon available on additional gaming platforms!📢First up: Steam, GOG, and PlayStation 4📢Follow us to get the latest news about the Panzer Dragoon games 🐉 pic.twitter.com/kRduv1NmGlSeptember 11, 2020

The original Panzer Dragoon, a story of fighting dragons and corrupt empires set thousands of years after a cataclysmic war, is an on-rails shooter that was released for the Sega Saturn in 1995, and ported to Windows a year later. It was well-received, and spawned several sequels throughout the '90s and early 2000s.

The new version, according to the Steam listing, will be "true to the original, with improved graphics and controls," including a lock-on targeting system, plus the usual contemporary enhancements, like full controller support and, on Steam, achievements and cloud saves.

A specific date hasn't been set yet, but publisher Forever Entertainment said in a follow-up tweet that one will be announced "as soon as we can release the info." In the meantime, you can find out more about the updated game at panzerdragoonremake.com.