Panzer Dragoon: Remake lands on PC later this year

(Image credit: Forever Entertainment S. A.)

The remake of Sega's 1995 rail shooter Panzer Dragoon is coming to PC later this year, boasting "improved graphics and controls" alongside some gameplay tweaks.

The Steam page for Panzer Dragoon: Remake marks the release window as "This Winter". Sega isn't involved in the project, which has been licensed to Polish developer-publisher combo MegaPixel Studio SA and Forever Entertainment SA.

Forever Entertainment will also publish a remake of Panzer Dragoon 2, although we haven't heard any details about that yet.

Watch out for Panzer Dragoon landing right into the... Steam Store! Visit Steam and add Panzer Dragoon: Remake to your Wishlist!Panzer Dragoon: Remake on Steam - https://t.co/rLXvZ0kT9A---#PanzerDragoonRemake #Steam pic.twitter.com/TtGO7ESHfGOctober 25, 2019

Check out some colorful screens below.

(Image credit: Forever Entertainment S. A.)

(Image credit: Forever Entertainment S. A.)