Popular

Panzer Dragoon: Remake lands on PC later this year

By

Improved graphics and some gameplay tweaks.

(Image credit: Forever Entertainment S. A.)

The remake of Sega's 1995 rail shooter Panzer Dragoon is coming to PC later this year, boasting "improved graphics and controls" alongside some gameplay tweaks.

The Steam page for Panzer Dragoon: Remake marks the release window as "This Winter". Sega isn't involved in the project, which has been licensed to Polish developer-publisher combo MegaPixel Studio SA and Forever Entertainment SA. 

Forever Entertainment will also publish a remake of Panzer Dragoon 2, although we haven't heard any details about that yet.

Check out some colorful screens below.

(Image credit: Forever Entertainment S. A.)

(Image credit: Forever Entertainment S. A.)

(Image credit: Forever Entertainment S. A.)

Samuel Horti

Samuel is a long-time PC Gamer freelancer who loves RPGs and making long lists of games he'll never have time to play. You can find him on the floor, struggling under the weight of his Steam backlog.
See comments