See the first gameplay footage from Klei’s Oxygen Not Included

We were proud to reveal the sweet-looking space colony sim Oxygen Not Included at this year’s PC Gaming Show in June, so naturally it was one of the games we were most excited to check out at PAX West this weekend. Tom made a beeline straight for Klei’s booth, and has returned with 20 minutes of first gameplay footage. He told us: “It's basically like running one of the mining colonies mentioned in Blade Runner ... Your dudes are literally called duplicants.”

Administering an intergalactic workhouse for robots seems very much like my wheelhouse, and the art style is of course as lovely as we’ve come to expect from the makers of Don’t Starve. As is always the case with Klei, Oxygen Not Included will be released when it’s ready. Stay tuned for much more PAX West stuff over the next few days.