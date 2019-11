It's been a while since we heard from Blizzard about Overwatch, so here's a lengthy gameplay video to break the silence. It features Zenyatta, an 'omnic monk' support character who, judging by the footage above, emits large glowing orbs to heal his comrades.

No word yet on when Overwatch will be widely playable, but you can sign up for a beta right now. Evan had some hands-on time with several characters back in March, and spoke to game director Jeff Kaplan at PAX East more recently.