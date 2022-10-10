Overwatch 2 Halloween event: Start date, characters, and skins

The Overwatch 2 Halloween event is still a fair way off, but we already know a bit about what to expect from season one's spooky celebrations. Junkenstein's Revenge: Wrath of the Bride will reprise the popular event from the first Overwatch game, but with new characters, skins, and an updated mode to try.

It's been a pretty troubling launch for Overwatch 2 with long queues and a lot of confusion over providing phone numbers to play the game. But by the time all hallows eve rolls around later this month and the event kicks off, hopefully things will have settled down. In this Overwatch 2 Halloween event guide, I'll run through when the festivities start, which characters will be playable in the special game mode, and who's getting new spooky skins.

When does the Overwatch 2 Halloween event start?

The Overwatch 2 Junkenstein's Revenge: Wrath of the Bride event takes place from October 25 - November 8. In the first game, this yearly Halloween event added a variety of seasonal skins, and a special four-player PvE mode, but it sounds like Blizzard are changing things up a bit in its newest iteration.

The official battle pass blog post mentions a new "Wrath of the Bride" Junkenstein event. If the accompanying screen is anything to go by, it looks like players will be venturing into some kind of haunted castle or gloomy crypt to fight Zomnics instead of the Adlersbrunn map from previous years. Sombra will also be appearing as the big bad. There are no exact details on what the mode will involve yet, but chances are it will be a co-op PvE activity.

Overwatch 2 Halloween event: Playable characters

The four playable characters in the Overwatch 2 Halloween event mode will be Sojourn, Junker Queen, Kiriko, and Ashe. You can see them all in the season one trailer. Presumably you won't have to unlock the characters through the battle pass first in order to use them in the event mode, but that hasn't been confirmed just yet. Luckily, it's pretty easy to unlock heroes like Junker Queen and Sojourn, since they are free.

Overwatch 2 Halloween event: Skins

The three new season one heroes are unsurprisingly the ones who'll definitely be getting new skins in the Overwatch 2 Halloween event. Sojourn looks to be a futuristic film noir detective, Junker Queen is dressed like some kind of wasteland/Mad Max character, while Kiriko has a witch skin. All of these were shown off in the battle pass blog post, but it's also likely that Ashe is getting a new skin too. In the season one trailer, you can see Kiriko's witch skin in action, but it also shows Ashe with a different looking outfit when it displays the event dates.