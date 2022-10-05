Overwatch 2 queues are still a problem 24 hours later

Audio player loading…

A full 24 hours after Overwatch 2's (opens in new tab) launch and it's still suffering from login queues, errors, disconnects, and account issues.

If you try to log into Overwatch 2 right now, as of Wednesday afternoon, you'll probably face a login queue in the thousands. Or you might get kicked out of line entirely with an error. And when you get in, you could be missing cosmetic items, currency, and heroes.

Blizzard hasn't provided an update since late last night when game director Aaron Keller tweeted (opens in new tab) that it's "steadily making progress on server issues and stability" after the rocky launch and two DDoS attacks. The developer said it would update the 'Known Issues' page (opens in new tab) as problems get resolved. The list currently includes the "unexpected server error" from merged PC and console accounts, missing cosmetics and currency, and server disconnects.

Some players report that swapping to the Asia region (via the globe icon on the Battle.net launcher) can get you in faster than queuing on the North American servers, but others have said it didn't change much for them. I successfully got in this way yesterday and was able to reconnect after a few mid-match disconnects too.

I didn't have anything catastrophic happen once I was in the game and playing matches, but apparently I'm lucky. Players are reporting a ton of issues with different features in Overwatch 2, which all could be rooted in the server trouble. Heroes are going bald (opens in new tab) because their hair isn't loading in, emotes cause t-poses (opens in new tab), free cosmetic items cost currency (opens in new tab) for some reason, and accounts are being reverted (opens in new tab) into new ones without any heroes unlocked.

I've contacted Blizzard for an update on when it expects any of these problems to be fixed and will update this post when it responds. You can keep an eye on both the Overwatch (opens in new tab)Twitter account and the Blizzard customer support (opens in new tab) one for further updates.

[#OW2] We're aware that some players are encountering an Unexpected Server Error message when attempting to sign in. This is actively being worked on. Thank you for your patience!October 4, 2022 See more

Everyone hoping to play Overwatch 2 will have to keep rolling the dice on the login screen and pray that they get in and stay in. And since the sequel replaced the original game when it launched, you can't even go back and play it while you wait for everything to settle.