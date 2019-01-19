Overcoming alien goo in full 3D looks great in Creeper World 4 trailer

Creeper World is probably one of the more niche real time games series out there, a series about overcoming an endless tide of world-devouring alien goop. Despite the rudimentary visuals, they’re a wonderful games about trying to overcome the dual challenges of an enemy that never stops coming and the logistics needed to fuel a war machine that can never stop fighting.

Creeper World 4 is on the way, with a trailer releasing yesterday, and it looks like it’s going to be a leg up on the previous games thanks to some fancy new physics simulation for the eponymous fluids. Creeper World 4 stands a chance of breaking the series out into a more mainstream audience, because indie developer Knuckle Cracker is going full 3D. Check out yesterday’s alpha trailer below.

The concept of orbital weapons is especially appealing. You can watch a bunch of informative developer logs (like one about the aforementioned orbital weapons, or one on the new maps) on Knuckle Cracker’s YouTube channel.