Overcoming alien goo in full 3D looks great in Creeper World 4 trailer

Creeper World is probably one of the more niche real time games series out there, a series about overcoming an endless tide of world-devouring alien goop. Despite the rudimentary visuals, they’re a wonderful games about trying to overcome the dual challenges of an enemy that never stops coming and the logistics needed to fuel a war machine that can never stop fighting.
Creeper World 4 is on the way, with a trailer releasing yesterday, and it looks like it’s going to be a leg up on the previous games thanks to some fancy new physics simulation for the eponymous fluids. Creeper World 4 stands a chance of breaking the series out into a more mainstream audience, because indie developer Knuckle Cracker is going full 3D. Check out yesterday’s alpha trailer below.
The concept of orbital weapons is especially appealing. You can watch a bunch of informative developer logs (like one about the aforementioned orbital weapons, or one on the new maps) on Knuckle Cracker’s YouTube channel.
You can check out the previous game in the series, Creeper World 3, on Steam. Creeper World 4 also has a page, for those inclined to wishlist. There’s also Knuckle Cracker’s website. Creeper World 4 will release “when done.”