Over 1M people have bought our favorite open world game of 2023 so far

By Tyler Colp
published

In a little over a month, Tchia sales have hit seven figures.

tchia
(Image credit: Awaceb)

The most surprisingly delightful open world game to come out this year has already reached a major milestone in sales only a month and a half from its release.

Tchia, developer Awaceb's bright adventure game where you play as a young girl who can possess all sorts of objects, has sold over a million copies across PC and PlayStation 5.

The coming-of-age adventure is set on the real world South Pacific island of New Caledonia. You play as Tchia, who is looking for her father and defending herself from nasty little cloth monsters. You can take control of almost anything in the world, like frogs, dogs, and logs, using Tchia's soul-jumping power.

In his Tchia review (opens in new tab), our own Chris Livingston called it, "an enchanting world filled with adventure, excitement, beauty, physics-driven fun, and lots of charming characters." He also praised its photo mode for having a robust set of options to play with.

Tchia is the second game from Awaceb, which was founded in 2016. Studio founders Phil Crifo and Thierry Boura are both from New Caledonia, which is also where all of Tchia's music and voice acting were recorded.

Tchia is available now for $30 on the Epic Games Store (opens in new tab). The Oléti (thank you in Drehu) edition includes costume sets based on publisher Kepler Interactive's other games, including Sifu, Scorn, Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn, and Cat Quest, for an additional $5.

Tyler Colp
Associate Editor

Tyler has covered games, games culture, and hardware for over a decade before joining PC Gamer as Associate Editor. He's done in-depth reporting on communities and games as well as criticism for sites like Polygon, Wired, and Waypoint. He's interested in the weird and the fascinating when it comes to games, spending time probing for stories and talking to the people involved. Tyler loves sinking into games like Final Fantasy 14, Overwatch, and Dark Souls to see what makes them tick and pluck out the parts worth talking about. His goal is to talk about games the way they are: broken, beautiful, and bizarre.

See comments