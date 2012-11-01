Outlast trailer pants, runs and hides in Massive Mountain insane asylum

Outlast is a new first-person asylum survival game from indie devs Red Barrels, formed of a team that have previously worked on Prince of Persia: Sands of Time, Assassin's Creed, Uncharted and Splinter Cell. You play as a journalist recording his experiences wandering through Massive Mountain insane asylum, an insane asylum next to a massive mountain. As a man of words, you won't be especially competent in any sort of fighting capacity. The player is shown plodding through poorly lit corridors armed only with a night vision camcorder and his own gasps of panic.

“There are already a lot of great games out there about terrifying monsters that eat brains; we want Outlast's to be scary because you'll know the enemies you face still have them,” writes Red Barrels co-founder Philippe Morin on the Outlast site . Can they put the fear in you? Find out in this latest video, which looks as though it's been choreographed in-engine. Outlast is due out next year.