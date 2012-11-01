Popular

Outlast trailer pants, runs and hides in Massive Mountain insane asylum

Outlast is a new first-person asylum survival game from indie devs Red Barrels, formed of a team that have previously worked on Prince of Persia: Sands of Time, Assassin's Creed, Uncharted and Splinter Cell. You play as a journalist recording his experiences wandering through Massive Mountain insane asylum, an insane asylum next to a massive mountain. As a man of words, you won't be especially competent in any sort of fighting capacity. The player is shown plodding through poorly lit corridors armed only with a night vision camcorder and his own gasps of panic.

“There are already a lot of great games out there about terrifying monsters that eat brains; we want Outlast's to be scary because you'll know the enemies you face still have them,” writes Red Barrels co-founder Philippe Morin on the Outlast site . Can they put the fear in you? Find out in this latest video, which looks as though it's been choreographed in-engine. Outlast is due out next year.

Tom Senior

Based in Bath with the UK team, Tom loves strategy games, action RPGs, hack ‘n slash games, digital card games… basically anything that he can fit on a hard drive. His final boss form is Deckard Cain.
