Our hardware channel is getting a big upgrade

"...Then it's agreed: computers." (Me, beside Maximum PC's EIC Tuan Nguyen.)

Working with hardware is one of the best aspects of working at PC Gamer—not only do we get to play and talk about games, but we get to understand and write about the technical guts that makes those experiences possible. We get to help readers solve problems, test new GPUs, monitors, mice, and keyboards before they're out in the wild, and occasionally build ridiculous rigs.

That experience of getting our hands dirty is really gratifying, and we love sharing it with you through our hardware news, build recommendations, and buying guides. Since we launched a dedicated hardware channel on this website in 2014, Wes Fenlon has done an amazing job delivering all of that stuff and a lot more (like Wes' visit to Logitech's mouse testing lab) with the help of some great contributors. At the same time, hardware is a vast frontier for experimentation, testing, and analysis, and we've heard your feedback loud and clear over the past two years that you want more of it from us.

Later this month, the Maximum PC team will become full-time contributors to our hardware channel at pcgamer.com/hardware. This will more than triple the amount of people and resources we're dedicating to hardware, and I'm really excited about all the new guides, tips, and coverage we'll be able to bring to you as a result. Maximum PC (formerly Boot magazine, if you're old enough to remember) brings 20 years of history as they join us, an amazing level of expertise to combine with our own.

This won't affect the print editions of Maximum PC or PC Gamer, if you subscribe to either—they'll still exist as two independent publications. The Maximum PC team gets cozy with the PC Gamer hardware team, and the world is a better place. Actually, we already sit beside each other in the same office space. Think of it as a lifelong friendship finally being consummated, in a strictly PG-13 sort of fashion.

Look forward to seeing more of the Maximum PC team on PC Gamer later this month as we finalize our Voltronning. In the meantime, let us know what sort of stuff about the hard stuff you'd like to see from us—we're always eager to hear your feedback about what's most useful.