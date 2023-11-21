Our favorite budget gaming chair is at its cheapest price ever for Black Friday

Our favorite budget gaming chair, the Corsair TC100, is $60 off its usual price in an early Black Friday deal.

For $189.99 at Best Buy, you can pick up one of the cheapest and most comfortable chairs we've tested. There are loads of budget gaming chairs out there, but many of them are overly firm and use flimsy materials that wear over time. Not the TC100.

In our TC100 review, Katie Wickens praised it for its thick seat cushion and a wide design that won't have you cramming yourself into it like a lot of budget chairs. She wasn't a fan of the static headrest position and the lack of forward and backward armrest movement, but both of these things you're more likely see in a chair that costs twice as much.

The TC100 is available in fabric and leatherette, but only the fabric version is on sale at Best Buy. Both versions usually go for the same price, but I could only find the fabric version at a discount. Katie said the material Corsair uses is soft and breathable and felt similar to more expensive chairs.

We're curating all the best Black Friday PC gaming deals right here.

Everything else about the TC100 is fairly standard for chairs at this price. It can recline to a full 160 degrees—which is similar to our other favorites—and has a weight capacity of 264 lbs. For comparison, the Secretlab Titan Evo gaming chair is our overall favorite and it can recline to 165 degrees and holds up to 397 lbs with the XL size option. You lose fancy stuff like the magnetic cushion and 4D armrests, but save a little over $300. Not a bad deal, if you ask me.

The $189.99 price pits it against the sea of budget gaming chairs, but this one is actually a tier above. Amazon had it on sale yesterday, but it's already gone. Best Buy's stock seems to be holding strong, but you might want to decide quickly on a deal as nice as this.