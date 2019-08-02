Our favorite budget 4K HDR monitor is $100 off right now

(Image credit: BenQ)

In our best gaming monitors roundup, we gave the BenQ EL2870U the title of the best budget 4K HDR display, thanks to its impressive feature set and competitive price. Thankfully, it has now dropped even lower, as it's now just $300 at multiple stores. This display uses a 27.9-inch Twisted Nematic (TN) panel, with a resolution of 3840 x 2160 (4K) and support for HDR. It has both HDMI and DisplayPort inputs, as well as dual 2W speakers and a headphone jack.

The main drawbacks are the somewhat-lacklustre viewing angles (but when are you not looking at your monitor straight-on?) and the lack of a high refresh rate, but this is still an impressive package for $300, offering a very affordable way to get a genuinely quality 4K monitor into your setup. See more about what we thought in our review.

