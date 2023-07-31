Our favorite 1TB SSD drops to just $43

WD Black SN770 | 1TB | NVMe | PCIe 4.0 | 5,150MB/s read | 4,900MB/s write | $43.20 at Newegg

Sub-1TB drives are hardly worth the money when you can grab a WD Black SN770 for just $43.20. It's not the fastest SSD on the market but if you're looking for a drive for a game library, a laptop upgrade, or want to banish hard drives from your system forever, this WD will do it all.

It's pretty stunning to see just how far SSD prices have fallen over the last year or so. In an economy where value for money is hard to find, a highly capable WD SN770 for just $43.20 is a helluva catch. At this price, there's basically no reason to buy a sub-1TB drive anymore. In fact, the 500GB SN770 is $35, meaning spending an extra $8.20 for double the capacity an absolute no-brainer.

With chonky games like Baldur's Gate 3 and Starfield coming soon, a bit of extra capacity to house them will be welcome. And for less than the cost of the games themselves, it's worth saying.

The SN770 is one of our picks for the best budget gaming SSD. When it comes to gaming, sequential transfer speeds aren't as important as they're often portrayed. The SN770 1TB is rated for 5,150MB/s and 4,900MB/s read and write speeds respectively. With 740K read in/out operations per second, it's plenty fast enough to minimize game loading times and level transitions.

If you want to read all about the SN770, check out our review. It's worth remembering that high-performance SSDs can run a bit hot, so you'd best install it underneath an integrated motherboard heatsink to get the best performance out of it.

The SN770 isn't the only SSD to fall in over the last few months. There are plenty of cheap SSD deals to consider, no matter if you're after a top performing Windows drive, a cheapie for storing digital media or something for an Asus ROG Ally.

WD Black SN770 NVMe | 2TB |PCIe 4.0 | 5,150MB/s read | 4,900MB/s write | $94.00 at Amazon

If 1TB isn't enough for you, the SN770 2TB is also good value at $94 over at Amazon. Its performance is basically same, but that extra 1TB is always welcome once you factor in the ever-increasing requirements of modern games.

If the 1TB SN770 isn't big enough for your requirements, consider the 2TB version of the SN770 for $94 at Amazon. 2 x 1TB drives is still more cost effective, but then again, 2 x 2TB drives sounds even better, right?