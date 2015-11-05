Our BlizzCon 2015 predictions

BlizzCon begins tomorrow, so Tim and I took a crack at the ol' prediction game. We spent a few minutes discussing what we expect to see announced for each of Blizzard's games. While StarCraft 2 and World of Warcraft seem like they'll have pretty predictable announcements, what's coming for Hearthstone and Overwatch are much more up in the air—though rumors are already starting to fly about Overwatch's pricing model. Watch the full video above to hear what we think Blizzard will announce at tomorrow's opening ceremony, and be sure to check back for all our BlizzCon coverage in the coming days.

Also, we sort of forgot to talk about Diablo. But if we can forget an entire game series, it probably doesn't speak highly of the likelihood of major news for that franchise. Blizzard has said it will be discussing what's next for Reaper of Souls and updates to the game, but I doubt we'll see any sort of big expansion announcement—though we do know it has some interest in revisiting the originals.