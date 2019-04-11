Origin's Spring Sale has steep discounts on The Sims 4, Battlefield 5, and more

The dust has hardly settled from Origin's EA Publisher Sale last month, but if you missed out on that, you have another opportunity to get some cheap games. Origin's big Spring Sale is live, and there are discounts on dozens of games.

Those of you in the United States can get Battlefield 5 for $30, FIFA 19 for $20, The Sims 4 base game for $10, Madden NFL 19 for $15, Star Wars Battlefront 2 for $4.50, Titanfall 2 for $7.80, and more. Various DLCs and Deluxe Versions are also discounted, like Battlefield 5 Gold for $40 (50% off) and The Sims 4 Get Famous for $24 (40% off).

Meanwhile in the UK, Battlefield 5 is £28.50, FIFA 19 is £18.33, The Sims 4 is £13.12, Madden NFL 19 is £13.74, and Titanfall 2 is £6.24.

In Australia, you can get Battlefield 5 for $45, The Sims 4 for $18.75, FIFA 19 for $30, Madden NFL 19 for $22.50, Titanfall 2 for $10, and Star Wars Battlefront 2 for $6.

You can see all the discounted games from the Origin desktop client, or from the online store.