Orcs Must Die! release date announced. Orcpocalypse nigh!

Greenskin hating third person action meets tower defence game Orcs Must Die! will be released on Steam on October 12. The announcement is less than conventional however, with Robot Entertainment CEO Patrick Hudson saying “The slaying hour is nigh upon us. We can no longer restrain the enemy at the gate. We will soon turn the rift defense over to Xbox and PC gamers to beat back the mob and save the Order!” Blimey. We just thought we were going to humorously massacre Orcs with spells and traps, way to up the pressure.

If you're curious, check the Orcs Must Die! interactive trailer for some Choose your Own Adventure-style fun.