Orcs Must Die! trailer puts you in charge

The Orcs must die! Of course. But how? The interactive trailer above puts the choice in your mouse clicking finger, offering a few branches that show off some of the game's Orc-spattering mechanisms, though the player does perfectly well without any traps at all. Who needs a floor flipper when you you can throw down a wall of fire and blast all comers with a rapid firing crossbow? Orcs Must Die! is out next month, find out more on the official site .

Tom Senior

Based in Bath with the UK team, Tom loves strategy games, action RPGs, hack ‘n slash games, digital card games… basically anything that he can fit on a hard drive. His final boss form is Deckard Cain.
