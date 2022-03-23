One of the most affordable 4K QLED TVs just got a lot cheaper

I don't think I'm alone in saying that we want our games to look their very best when we play them on our TVs. Often though, the very best means it's going to cost you. Thanks to this deal on a 55-inch TCL 6-Series Mini-LED QLED 4K TV for only $700 at Best Buy, we can see the splendor of 4K gaming without emptying your bank account.

This TCL 6-Series TV already offers quite a bit for a 4K Mini-LED QLED TV at its regular price of $950. The $250 discount makes it a bit of a no-brainer if you're looking to future-proof your current TV for gaming.



Right off, its native 120Hz panel assures you pretty smooth gameplay at 4K. It even supports VRR (variable refresh rate), which should help prevent screen tearing and artifacting. Think of it like G-Sync or FreeSync, except for gaming consoles.

A pair of HDMI 2.1 ports means you can easily play games on your PS5, Xbox Series X, or even your fancy PC at 4K and a speedy 120Hz. If you're on PC, you should have GPU that can tackle 4K gaming like RTX 3080 or an Radeon RX 6800.

The picture quality of this TV's VA panel is no slouch with its impressive brightness (which should help with glares), color gamut, and pretty decent blacks. It also supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, making watching all your faves on Netflix or Hulu pop.



I mentioned earlier that it should support your gaming and PC with no problem to display games at 4K 120Hz, the only problem is that only two of the four HDMI ports are HDMI 2.1, which means if you have multiple consoles and a gaming PC, you'll have to do some port swapping if you want to display all those extra frames.

TCL Class 6-Series |Mini-LED QLED| 55-inch | 120Hz refresh | $949 $699 at BestBuy (save $700 after rebate)

This might one of the best cheap 4K 120Hz TVs you can buy right now. The TCL 6-series has got two HDMI 2.1 ports which means you can enjoy PC or console gaming at 4K 120Hz for less than $1,000.



As much as I like this TV, it's not perfect. The TV itself is a bit of plain Jane when you compare it with other TVs like LG C1. It looks like every other larger budget TVs like a Vizio or Spectre. The TCL 6-Series local dimming feature is nowhere near as good as the more expensive TVs you can buy. But honestly, for everything you're getting at $700, you might be ok with making some compromises.

Oh, and if 55 inches is too small for your tastes, don't worry. Best Buy also has a sale on the colossal 75-inch version of this same TV for only $1200, $1000 off its regular list, which you can mount on your wall like a freaking Picasso or something.