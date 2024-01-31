One of the few good 3D Sonic games is getting a remaster, with added Shadow

2011's Sonic Generations is coming back with new Shadow levels to tie in with the film sequel.

At Sony's State of Play event on Wednesday, Sega debuted a trailer for Sonic X Shadow Generations, an updated version of 2011 platformer Sonic Generations. The original game starred Sonic, and also Sonic—the spikier 2000s hedgehog explored 3D levels, while the cuter and squatter '90s mascot version of the character ran through 2.5D stages that were closer in style to the original trilogy of games. It seems to me this updated version should actually be called Sonic X Sonic X Shadow Generations, but unfortunately that's not my call.

Here's what Sega's YouTube description has to say:

"Play as Shadow the Hedgehog in a brand-new story campaign featuring never-before-seen powers and abilities that prove why he’s known as the Ultimate Life Form!

"Sonic X Shadow Generations also includes a complete remaster of the classic hit Sonic Generations, featuring newly remastered versions of iconic 2D and 3D stages with upgraded visuals and new bonus content."

The remaster is out this autumn. 

