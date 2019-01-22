One of our favorite gaming routers is $70 off right now

We were highly impressed with the TP-Link Archer C5400X when we originally reviewed it, and it's still obvious as to why it remains one our of best gaming routers. So, of course it's a good day when it goes on sale.

The Archer C5400X has many great features, including a fast 5 GHz throughput, clean user interface, integrated antivirus protection, and is easy to set up, which you can do via the TP-Link Tether smartphone app or a web browser. But what makes this a great gaming router is what TP-Link dubs their 'dynamic optimization engine.' The Archer C5400X splits web traffic into five categories: gaming; steaming; surfing; chatting; and downloading.

You can use the router's presets to automatically prioritize any one of those applications, but there is also a Custom option that allows each category to be set to a prioritization mode of low, medium, or high. This is a nice option for those gamers who like a little bit of control over the flow of their internet traffic.