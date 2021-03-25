Of Bird and Cage is a hectic metal-themed adventure game coming in May

Heavy metal concept albums are indisputably the highest form of art, so it makes sense that someone would want to make a heavy metal concept album that is also a game (the other highest form of art). That’s what Of Bird and Cage is, and it’s releasing on Steam on May 20.

Like a good metal album, the new trailer for Of Bird and Cage is a little bit embarrassing: The tone sits somewhere on the intersection of bleak, cathartic, funny and cringeworthy. There’s lots of strange psychedelic first-person sections intercut with more grounded sequences featuring serious people having serious emotional crises. Honestly, you have to watch it. I just don’t know.

The soundtrack features contributions from former and present members of Guns N’ Roses, EPica, Within Temptation, Evanescence, Symphony X, Asking Alexandria, Kamelot, Kobra and the Lotus, Gunned Down Horses, and more. It’s now available to wishlist on Steam.