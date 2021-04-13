Oculus will showcase a bunch of games, including Lone Echo 2, next week

Oculus has announced its first entirely game focused showcase for next week, with Lone Echo 2, Pistol Whip and Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge all confirmed to be in attendance. In addition to those titles there will apparently be some "surprises in store".

Lone Echo 2 is a long-awaited sequel to the 2017 space adventure developed by Ready at Dawn, which was acquired by Oculus last year. Pistol Whip is a first-person shooter that actually released back in 2019, though it received a substantial update in the form of '2089' back in November. What this new showing entails is anyone's guess.

"This is our first event wholly dedicated to the stellar games across the Oculus Platform," so reads Oculus' announcement post. "You can expect new updates to fan-favorite titles, never-before-seen footage from some unreleased games, and a few surprises in store."

The showcase takes place on April 21 at 3pm PT (6pm ET / 11pm BST / 8am AEST on April 22) on Twitch and YouTube.