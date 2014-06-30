Popular

Octodad to get new levels in free Shorts DLC

By

Harrowing documentary series Octodad: Dadliest Catch will soon be supplemented by further glimpses into the life of the cephalopodic imposter. Octodad Shorts is a free DLC pack that will add new levels—providing additional scenarios for your many-flailing limbs to awkwardly navigate.

Screenshots on the DLC's announcement page show Octodad eating out with his wife, and taking part in a medical drama (as envisioned by his children). The developers are promising over 40 new objectives, suggesting this will be a significant addition to the life of the undercover octopus.

These self-contained episodes could also potentially solve one of the main problems of the original game. As Andy noted in his review , the need for escalation of difficulty spoilt the simple charm of Octodad's earlier levels; the frustration of stealth sections and infuriating mini-games ultimately spoiling the joke.

Octodad Shorts is due out in the coming weeks.

Phil Savage

Phil leads PC Gamer's UK team. He was previously the editor of the magazine, and thinks you should definitely subscribe to it. He enjoys RPGs and immersive sims, and can often be found reviewing Hitman games. He's largely responsible for the Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.
