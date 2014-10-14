Octodad: Dadliest Catch gets new levels and two mouse co-op support

The problem with Octodad: Dadliest Catch is that once you've finished it, there aren't any similar games to sate your newfound appetite for flailing around like an idiot. Never mind though, because studio Young Horses has released a new patch which adds two new "self-contained adventures" (known as 'shorts' in-game) as well as a list of new gameplay improvements and fixes.

Among the major fixes are a new story mode timer for speedrunners, multiple mice support for cooperative play and new ghost ties, which replace collected ties. The studio has also fixed a bug which wiped save files, while freeplay and shorts levels now have new temporary checkpoints.

Elsewhere, the UI now indicates if a level has no collectible ties, and an Italian fan translation has been added. There's a bunch of minor improvements which can be perused on the Steam Community page.

According to our reviewer Andy Kelly, Octodad "starts out funny, but quickly becomes frustrating." The game has a strong niche following nonetheless because Young Horses has been supporting it with post-launch updates pretty regularly. Personally, I'm glad Octodad has found its niche. I'm proud of Octodad. Well done, Octodad.