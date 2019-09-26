NZXT's new 'Creator' PC is jam-packed with high-end hardware, costs $3,499

(Image credit: NZXT)

NZXT sells its own prebuilt desktop PCs, in case you were not already aware of that fact. The company mostly focuses on gaming configurations, and for users who want to go all out (and have the budget to do so), its new Creator PC answers the call.

Technically, the Creator PC takes aim at creative professionals first and foremost, as its name implies. However, it's equipped with standard (albeit very high-end) consumer parts, as opposed to pairing, say, a Xeon CPU with a Quadro GPU.

Here's a rundown of the monstrous specs:

NZXT H510 Elite case (white or black)

Intel Core i9-9900K

NZXT Kraken X62 liquid cooler

GeForce RTX 2080 Ti (Asus Strix variant)

NZXT N7 Z390 motherboard (white or black)

64GB DDR4-3000 RAM w/ RGB (Team Group)

1TB NVMe SSD w/ heatsink

4TB HDD (5,400 RPM)

EVGA SuperNova 750W G3 power supply

Windows 10 Pro

An i9-9900K and RTX 2080 Ti is one heck of a combo for pretty much any task, gaming included. Indeed, NZXT is not only targeting creative workloads—it has gaming on the brain as well.

"The NZXT Creator PC is designed to ensure that everyone has the right tools to showcase their talents. Housed in the stylish NZXT H510 Elite chassis, the NZXT Creator PC comes packed with an Intel Core i9 9900k and Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti, giving users all the horsepower needed to edit photos and videos, stream, and play the latest video games at optimal settings," NZXT says.

If we had to nitpick this configuration, it would be the pokey hard drive. We'd prefer to see a 7200 RPM, even for bulk storage. That's especially true at the asking price, which is $3,499.

I did a quick price comparison and part for part (except for the storage drive, as I had to guess the brand), the same setup comes to around $3,249 if you were to build your own. That includes the cost of Windows 10 Pro.

Granted, the DIY route affords you the luxury of selectively picking parts from more brands and taking advantage of any sales and/or mail-in-rebates that might be available. You can also be more selective in pursuit of stretching the bang-for-buck proposition. Those are all fair points.

Viewed on its own, however, NZXT's markup is reasonable here. For those who are interested, the Creator PC is available now.