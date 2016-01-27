Popular

NZXT unveils its first mini-ITX case, The Manta

NZXT The Manta

Hardware manufacturers are putting out cases for small form factor builds all over the place now, and NZXT's first foray into the mini-ITX market is The Manta. According to Tom's Hardware, the case measures at 245 x 426 x 450mm, while still having room for plenty inside.

NZXT says that this is the first case of its kind to support up to three water-cooling radiators, one 120mm at the rear, and up to a 280mm radiator at the front and top.

There are three 2.5-inch bays, two 3.5-inch bays, and the curved steel panels means there is plenty of room for your cables. In addition, it has two external USB 3.0 ports, an audio/mic jack, rear I/O lighting, an intergrated PWM fan hub, and a PSU shroud. The whole thing weighs 7.2kg.

It looks pretty snazzy too, with its not-quite-rectangular design. You can get the case in windowed or non-windowed versions, with color options of matte white and black, matte red and black, or simple matte black for $140. They're available for pre-order now, and are expected to ship by February 9.

