Nvidia's prettier Portal with ray tracing, DLSS 3 arrives December 8

Valve's classic puzzle-platform game Portal (opens in new tab) has been given a full Nvidia-style makeover with ray tracing and DLSS 3 (opens in new tab) support. Created in-house at Nvidia's Lightspeed Studios, it's known as Portal with RTX and will be available from December 8th as a free DLC add-on for the original game.

Believe it or not, the release is being timed to coincide with the 15-year anniversary of the original release of Portal by Valve way back in the mists of 2007. Yes, Portal really is that old. And so are we. Even Portal 2 is nine years old. (opens in new tab) Terrifying.

Anywho, the whole game has been redone with ray-traced lighting, plus new high-res textures and 3D models with higher polygon counts. Then there's full support for both DLSS 2 and DLSS 3, Nvidia's resolution scaling and performance-enhancing platforms.

DLSS 2 features are available on RTX 30-series graphics boards, while DLSS 3, including frame insertion, is exclusive to the very latest RTX 40-series GPUs, including the mighty GeForce RTX 4090 (opens in new tab).

It's not immediately clear if the new visuals will be supported on AMD hardware. But we expect that the ray tracing, fancy textures and nifty high-poly models will work on AMD GPUs. It's just the DLSS shizzle you'll miss out on. There's more info here on required system specs. (opens in new tab)

Here's what you need in your rig to get started. (Image credit: Nvidia)

Of course, no doubt the whole shebang has been carefully coded to fly on Nvidia GPUs. To celebrate all of the above, Nvidia is holding an online Portal with RTX party on December 6th, 10AM PST, (opens in new tab) with behind-the-scenes looks at the making of Portal with RTX, new gameplay, special surprises, giveaways of Portal game codes, and a chance to win GeForce RTX 4090 and GeForce RTX 4080 graphics cards.

We might just spool up our 4090 review unit and pop in.